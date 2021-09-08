Linden Water Extensions Could Begin Soon

Water lines to underserved areas of the county could begin being laid by the first of the year, following information this week about a state revolving loan forgiveness rate on funds for the project.

The Review reported in October that the Town of Linden had been approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for up to $2.1 million from the TDEC revolving loan program.

What Linden Mayor Wess Ward did not know at the time was how much of that loan would be forgiven because Perry is designated one of the state’s “distressed” counties.

The TDEC announced this week that distressed counties approved for the loan would be given a fifty percent forgiveness rate.

Much of the remainder of the other fifty percent can be covered by in-kind match from labor, supplies, and equipment costs, Mayor Ward told the Review this week.

Couple with that—the Perry County Commission approved action in April that earmarked another round of Covid relief funds from the state toward the water line extension project.

In April, the county learned that a second round of relief—this one for $1.13 million—would likely be allocated.

County Mayor John Carroll told the Review on Friday that the funds

