Linden Man Arrested: Patronizing Prostitution of Minor

A Linden man is one of eleven arrested in Jackson during an undercover operation aimed at individuals seeking illicit sex from minors.

Gene DePriest, 79, of Linden, was charged with one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor.

His bond was originally set at $100,000, but a judge later lowered it to $10,000, according to the TBI.

The two-day joint undercover operation was run by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Jackson Police Department.

The agents worked in conjunction with Operation United Front, a twelve-state human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Over a two-day period beginning August 26, 2021, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in West ………………

……………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 9/8/21 ISSUE…..