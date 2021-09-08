GOP County Primary Will Cost $15,000

Local candidates seeking election or re-election next year will have a choice to make: run in the May 3, 2022 Republican primary, or wait and run as an Independent candidate in the general election on August 4—against a primary winner who received the GOP nomination.

As reported in the August 25 edition, the Perry County Republican Party has requested a county primary, and filed the necessary paperwork with the Election Commission office by the August 23 deadline.

A county primary has not been held here since February 2008, and that was the longstanding Democratic primary which was discontinued, allowing candidates to run in the August general without party affiliation.

One of the reasons for ending the Democratic primary was cost.

Funds for the requested 2022 Republican primary are not in the Election Commission’s budget for this fiscal year, according to Administrator of Elections Gaye Treadwell. She estimates the cost at $15,000.

County Mayor John Carroll confirmed that a budget amendment—moving more funds into the Election Commission budget—would be needed to cover the costs, which he described as equal to “one cent on the property tax rate,” an expense that he said would “eat into” the twelve cent reduction in the property tax rate approved this year by the County Commission.

The cost of an election is borne by all the taxpayers of the county—not the party calling the primary. A budget amendment would be required by the County Commission to cover those expenses.

The local Republican party does have the option to rescind the primary election request, but must do so by November 19, according to the Secretary of State election calendar.

Or, the party can conduct a nominating convention (caucus), as it did in 2018, choosing one candidate, Kevin Tinin, as the Republican party nominee for County Mayor. Tinin was unsuccessful in his run for that office, finishing third in the four-person race.

Local candidates who choose to run in the Republican primary may pick up qualifying petitions starting December 20, and will have until February 17 to file their paperwork.

The GOP nominees will then have to run in the August general against any Independent candidates who qualified.

The Perry County Democratic Party did not call for a primary.

Next year’s August election will be a large one as almost all county-wide seats—Mayor, Sheriff, Road Superintendent, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, General Sessions Judge (an eight-year term)—will be on the ballot.

Also, all twelve County Commission seats will be the 2022 ballot, along with half of the Board of Education seats, Linden and Lobelville Mayors, and half of the Aldermen positions in both towns.

The only exceptions: Assessor of Property, and the remaining Aldermen and School Board four-year posts which were filled by voters just last year.

In fact, Lobelville and Linden’s elections not that long ago were held in December every two years, but both municipalities moved their balloting to August to avoid the cost of an extra election.