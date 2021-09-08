BRENDA JEAN RITCH

Mrs. Ritch, 69, of Lobelville, died Friday, August 27, 2021. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial will be at Nix Cemetery. She was born in Grundy, Virginia, the daughter of the late Anthony Perkins, Sr. and Freda Coleman Lawson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Ritch; a sister, Connie Perkins; and brothers, Anthony Perkins, Jr. and Wayne Perkins. Survivors include her children, Audra Botkin of Lobelville, Candace Botkin Wright of Hohenwald, James (Khristina) Botkin, Jr. of Lobelville, Cassandra (Erik) Nysted of Norway, and Brian Perkins of Linden; grandchildren, Dion Lopez, Jessica Botkin, Brittany Botkin, Hailey Botkin, Gratcia Botkin, and James Botkin, III; great grandchildren, Wyatt Botkin, Dante Lopez, and Leeann Botkin; sisters, Sheila (Tom) Kasson, Martha York, Betty Story, and Jenny Perkins, all of Ohio, and Bernadine Saldarriga of Texas; brothers, Danny Coleman of Linden, Jimmy Lawson, Kirk Lawson, and Dwayne Perkins, all of Ohio; and a host of other loving family members and friends.