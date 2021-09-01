UT EXTENSION WELCOMES NEW 4-H AGENT TODAY

UT Extension Welcomes New 4-H Extension Agent on September 1

AMANDA MATHENIA

UT Extension Perry County Director

In April 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to implement the $42.6 billion state budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.

The state budget includes an additional $2.19 million that has been allocated to return University of Tennessee (UT) Extension to the three-agent model to each county in the state.

This model is intended for the counties to have an Extension Agent for each of its programs, including Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR), Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS), and 4-H Youth Development (4-H).

With the Tennessee legislature passing these funds, it has allowed UT Extension in Perry County to become a three-agent county.

In the past, our office has never had three agents without one of them working as a split program area agent. We’ve always had a split assignment, whether it be working in ANR and 4-H or FCS and 4-H.

This will allow our office to expand our efforts and spend more time working in our designated program areas.

At the August County Commission meeting, I updated the commissioners that UT Extension in Perry County was the first of the thirty-two counties in the state to interview, conduct an Ag Committee meeting, and hire a new Extension agent.

At the meeting County Mayor, John Carroll stated to the commissioners, “We are excited for this opportunity for our county. These state funds will cover the agent’s entire first year salary, benefits, and travel. There will be no added cost to the county budget.”

The UT Extension Perry County office is pleased to announce that Hope Simons is joining our staff today, September 1, 2021.

She is the daughter of Jarrod and Jennifer Richardson of Linden, and is married to Micah Simons of Lexington.

Hope graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin (UTM) with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education in May 2021. She started at UTM in the fall of 2017 with the hopes of being a 4-H Extension Agent; little did she know that she would one day accomplish that, and better yet, work in her hometown.

