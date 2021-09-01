PERRY DEMOCRATS ELECTED OFFICERS, COMMITTEE

On August 20, 2021, the Perry County Democratic Party (PCDP) held its Biennial Reorganization Convention for the 2021-2023 term.

The event was well attended. Social distancing and masks were required, and other precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were employed.

PCDP officers were elected as follows: Chair Courtnie Polan Daniel, Vice-Chair Reagan O’Guin Cassidy, Secretary Annette Miller, and Treasurer Ashlyne Bates Freeman.

The PCDP also elected its Executive Committee which has grown to nineteen members. The Executive Committee is now large enough to assign two Executive Officers to each of the six Commissioner Districts, with other Executive members being assigned to the larger voting precincts.

Newly elected PCDP Chair Courtnie Polan Daniel expressed excitement about working in the future with the Perry County party.

Past PCDP Chair Gil Webb has continued his service to the PCDP by serving on the Executive Committee. He was recognized for his excellent service and commitment to the Perry County Democratic Party at the end of the meeting.

