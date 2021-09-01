PERRY COUNTY JAIL INMATE DIED FOLLOWING SUICIDE ATTEMPT

An inmate from the Perry County Jail died in a Nashville hospital following a suicide attempt last week.

Sammy Sadler, Jr., 30, was found unresponsive in a jail shower room by a corrections officer at around 2:30 a.m., Friday, August 27. Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that Sadler had removed a trash can liner and used it to hang himself.

Sadler was transported immediately to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was placed on a

