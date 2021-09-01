GOVERNOR: VACCINATION IS BEST TOOL FOR BATTLING COVID-19

Governor Bill Lee held another conference call last week with community newspapers—including the Buffalo River Review—and urged Tennesseans to get vaccinated, calling it the “number one tool we have for battling the pandemic.”

During the Thursday morning, August 26, twenty-minute call, Governor Lee said the state is in the midst of a “tremendous surge” of Covid-19 cases, and that the healthcare system in Tennessee is “facing real challenges.”

He asked citizens to speak with a trusted healthcare provider about the vaccine, and applauded those who have made the decision to be vaccinated, pointing out that over 140,000 Tennesseans did so in the previous week.

He pointed out specifically Meigs County where 60% of residents have received at least one dose.

Governor Lee said that individuals who do contract the virus should seek treatment which is highly effective against hospitalization, referring to the monoclonal antibodies infusion which he said is widely available.

Governor Lee said his administration is working hard to keep schools open safely. He said school districts have the authority to issue mask requirements as they see fit, but parents—authorized by his executive order—have the “ultimate decision-making authority.”

Also during his remarks, Governor Lee addressed the tragic flooding in Humphreys County. He said he had visited twice, called the incident “heartbreaking and devastating,” and said even seeing the situation firsthand, it is still “hard to fathom.”

The governor said he met with families and first responders, and thanked the federal ….

