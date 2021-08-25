TDOT BIKE/WALK STUDY COMPLETED

In a report to the Perry County Commission at their regular monthly meeting, Monday, August 16, 2021, a Tennessee Department of Transportation representative said a study into creating county-wide bicycle and pedestrian trails has been completed.

Hoping to build on existing assets such as recreational, natural, and cultural locations, the plan is designed to improve access for residents and visitors choosing to walk and bike.

The study identified several routes which would need signage and, in some cases, widening to provide safe “shared use” for walkers, bicyclists, and vehicles:

–Highway 412 east and west, a roadway already designated by some bike groups as a desired route;

–State Route 13 from the Humphreys County line to Linden to improve connectivity to the Buffalo River and attractions in the north corridor, including a possible loop route as an alternative to the highway;

–Highway 438 in the …..

