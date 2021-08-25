PERRY COUNTY REPUBLICATIONS WANT 2022 PRIMARY

The Perry County Republican Party has requested a Republican primary for the 2022 election.

Chairman Bob Ousley says, “In light of developing issues affecting the nation and the state of Tennessee, the voters of Perry County will benefit from learning more about the candidates for office and having the ability to choose which Republicans represent their constitutional republic values in the 2022 elections.”

“America is seeing the impact of the 2020 elections on immigration, withdrawal from Afghanistan, Covid restrictions, taxes, inflation, education policy and adherence to the United States Constitution as written,” Ousley said.

“Making the right election choices going forward is important to the health, wealth, and safety of every citizen, and a primary election is a part of that process.”

The Perry County Republican Party press release states:

“In 2022, Hickman and Lewis counties will join Perry County in the new 32nd Judicial District. This will be the first time in 40 years that Tennessee has added a new Judicial District. The new District will require electing a new District Judge, District Attorney, and a District Public Defender.

“This separates the three counties from Williamson County and the previous 21st Judicial District. The result will be a more responsive, efficient, and effective process for these counties.

“A primary will help determine who is on the ballot for those offices. Without a primary request by Perry County, Hickman and Lewis would decide who is on the ballot for the new judicial positions.

The press release concludes:

“For more information on the election process, contact the Perry County Election Commission at 931-589-2025 or perry.commission@tn.gov.

“Candidates and the public can receive more information about the Perry County Republican Party by contacting Bob Ousley at 615-513-5852 or bousle19@comcast.net.”