PEGGY RUTH QUALLS WARREN

Mrs. Warren, 82, of Linden, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at Horizon Medical Center, Dickson. A funeral service was held Monday, August 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelly. Burial was at Warren Family Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Lonzo Qualls and Zelpha Genevieve Duncan Qualls. She was a member of the Brush Creek Church of Christ. She worked at several factories in Perry County over the years, most recently as a sewing machine operator at Angelica Corporation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Warren, and brothers, J.W. Qualls and Hanzel Qualls. Survivors include her children, Roy (Sherry) Warren, Carolyn Warren, Linda (Wayne) Carroll, Betty (Kevin) Floyd, Delbert (Sheilla) Warren, Loretta (Robert) Mercer, and Donna (Eric) Culp; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Bell, Tommy (Rachel) Carroll, Leanne Warren, Felicia (Krystal) Floyd, Nicole (Tim) Byrd, Jennifer (Justin) Kilpatrick, Candace (Travis) Duncan, Blake (Ashley) Ayers, Hollie (Jordan) Trull, Colby (Devin) Ayers, Charity and Codi Beth Overman, Bailey Bell, Timothy Qualls, and Jacob Ward; thirteen great grandchildren; sisters Gretchen Sadler, Jean Hensley, and Judy Peeler; brother, Lonnie Qualls; and a host of other loving family members and friends.