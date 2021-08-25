NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS

TO: NSITE, Inc.

STATE PROJECT NO.: 68LPLM-F3-022

FEDERAL PROJECT NO: TAP-13(73)

PIN NO.: 125171.00 COUNTY: Perry

The City of Lobelville is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122 TCA must file claim with Mayor Robby Moore, The City of Lobelville, at 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097, on or before Friday, October 1, 2021.

