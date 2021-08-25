NOTICE TO CREDITORS-SPENCER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of DOSS L. SPENCER, JR., Late of Perry County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of DOSS L. SPENCER, JR., deceased, who died June 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, natured or unmatured against his Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 18th day of August, 2021.

BETTY SPENCER SHARPE, Co-Executor

of the Estate of Doss L. Spencer, Jr.

GARY LYNN SPENCER, Co-Executor

of the Estate of Doss L. Spencer, Jr.

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master Perry County Chancery Court

Tommy E. Doyle, Attorney for Co-Executors

PO Box 45, Linden, TN 37096, (931) 589-2167

Pd. 9-01