JERRY REYNOLDS LAYNE

Mr. Layne, 76, of Linden, died Friday, May 21, 2021, in Springville, Alabama. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky, but grew up in Brownstown, Michigan. He retired in 2009 from the trucking industry in Michigan and retired in Perry County. Survivors include six children: Kim of Tennessee, Brenda of Arkansas, J.R. and Rachel, both of Alabama, Jessica of Wisconsin, and Aaron of Michigan.