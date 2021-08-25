JEANETTE ELLEN PHILLIPS QUALLS

Mrs. Qualls, 77, of Linden, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Mark Carroll officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Deshler, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard Phillips and Leona Clara Meyers Phillips. She was a retired Registered Nurse, having last worked at Perry Community Hospital. She graduated from McComb High School and Lima Memorial Hospital Nursing School, both in Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.A. Qualls; a daughter, Janet Black; and a brother, Bob Phillips. Survivors include her daughters, Andrea (Dennis Goff) Qualls of Linden, and Amy (Charles) Venson of Lobelville; son-in-law, Sammy Black of Lexington; grandchildren, Dustin (Kristen) Black, Brooklyn (Brandon) Chaney, and April Seiber; great granddaughter, Nova Black; brothers, Ralph (Leah) Phillips of Texas, and Tom (Rosie) Phillips and Donald (Barbara) Phillips, both of Ohio; sister-in-law, Prudy Phillips of Ohio; and a host of other loving family members and friends.