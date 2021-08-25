COVID: 128 STUDENTS & STAFF QUARANTINED LAST WEEK
The resurgence of the COVID-19 virus is resulting in high absentee rates at Perry County Schools.
As of Friday, August 20, the following numbers were reported by Director of Schools Eric Lomax:
–Linden Elementary: eight students positive, twenty-four quarantined;
–Linden Middle: two students and two staff members positive, nineteen quarantined;
–Lobelville School: three students and one staff member positive, sixty-one quarantined. Most of those quarantined are in kindergarten, Director Lomax said.
–PCHS: one student positive, twenty-four quarantined.
Director Lomax told the Review, “We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask when they are not able to social distance. We are still following the Tennessee Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19, and have also asked parents to keep their children at home if they feel bad or running a fever.”
The school is providing distance learning opportunities for students who have tested positive for the virus or who are quarantined due to exposure.
Total student enrollment at the four schools:
–Linden Elementary, 298;
–Linden Middle, 213;
–Lobelville School, 209;
–PCHS, 303.
Perry County—and all of Tennessee—is listed by the CDC as having a “high” level of community transmission.
According to recent data, among local residents age 12 and older, 2,808 (41%) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,311 (33.7%) are fully vaccinated.
In Perry County’s elderly community, age 65 and older, 1,213 (70.3%) have received one dose, and 1,081 (62.7%) are fully vaccinated.
The Tennessee rates for vaccination are: 46.7% at least one dose, 39.9% fully inoculated.
Nationally, over 70% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The CDC reports the following rates for Perry County’s neighbors, ages 18 and up:
–Benton: 44.7% one dose, 38.4% fully vaccinated;
–Decatur: 38.8% one dose, 32.4% fully vaccinated;
–Hickman: 41.2% one dose, 34.9% fully vaccinated;
–Humphreys: 41.1% one dose, 34.5% fully vaccinated;
–Lewis: 36.4% one dose, 30.7% fully vaccinated;
–Wayne: 40.2% one dose, 34.8% fully vaccinated.