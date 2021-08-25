COVID: 128 STUDENTS & STAFF QUARANTINED LAST WEEK

The resurgence of the COVID-19 virus is resulting in high absentee rates at Perry County Schools.

As of Friday, August 20, the following numbers were reported by Director of Schools Eric Lomax:

–Linden Elementary: eight students positive, twenty-four quarantined;

–Linden Middle: two students and two staff members positive, nineteen quarantined;

–Lobelville School: three students and one staff member positive, sixty-one quarantined. Most of those quarantined are in kindergarten, Director Lomax said.

–PCHS: one student positive, twenty-four quarantined.

Director Lomax told the Review, “We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask when they are not able to social distance. We are still following the Tennessee Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19, and have also asked parents to keep their children at home if they feel bad or running a fever.”

The school is providing distance learning opportunities for students who have tested positive for the virus or who are quarantined due to exposure.

Total student enrollment at the four schools:

–Linden Elementary, 298;

–Linden Middle, 213;

–Lobelville School, 209;

–PCHS, 303.

Perry County—and all of Tennessee—is listed by the CDC as having a “high” level of community transmission.

According to recent data, among local residents age 12 and older, 2,808 (41%) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,311 (33.7%) are fully vaccinated.

In Perry County’s elderly community, age 65 and older, 1,213 (70.3%) have received one dose, and 1,081 (62.7%) are fully vaccinated.

The Tennessee rates for vaccination are: 46.7% at least one dose, 39.9% fully inoculated.

Nationally, over 70% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The CDC reports the following rates for Perry County’s neighbors, ages 18 and up:

–Benton: 44.7% one dose, 38.4% fully vaccinated;

–Decatur: 38.8% one dose, 32.4% fully vaccinated;

–Hickman: 41.2% one dose, 34.9% fully vaccinated;

–Humphreys: 41.1% one dose, 34.5% fully vaccinated;

–Lewis: 36.4% one dose, 30.7% fully vaccinated;

–Wayne: 40.2% one dose, 34.8% fully vaccinated.