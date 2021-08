Learn about agriculture-related business opportunities in rural Tennessee at an event today, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, noon to 2:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture will provide useful information on retail foods, forest products, pick-your-own, food manufacturing, produce, hemp, horticulture, livestock, bees, and more.

Everyone is invited.