UT RELEASES AGRICULTURAL ASSETS STUDY OF COUNTY

With a goal of helping community leaders identify Perry County’s agricultural assets, as well as “increase the understanding of local agriculture, the University of Tennessee has completed its Mapping the Agricultural Assets of Perry County” report.

The report, which was to have been considered at Monday’s meeting of the Perry County Commission, was researched and written by UT Extension Agent and County Director Amanda Mathenia and David W. Hughes, Professor and Greeves Endowed Chair of Agribusiness Development at UT’s Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics.

The researchers met with county agricultural leaders, farmers, agricultural-based businesses, and local government leaders in 2019 to discuss opportunities for local agriculture and agribusiness development.

According to the report, agriculture makes a “significant contribution to the local economy.” As of 2017:

–Perry County had 287 farming operations with an average size of 215 acres;

–Of the 33,686 acres devoted to agriculture, 25 percent was in cropland, 34 percent was devoted to woodland, 15 percent was planted in pasture, and 3 percent had other uses;

–Top commodities for Perry County include grains and soybeans with $2.459 million in sales, and cattle at $1.392 million in sales.

Data from 2018 showed the following:

–Crop farming accounted for 143 jobs, the beef cattle industry accounted for 47 jobs, and commercial logging generated 21 jobs;

–All agribusiness activity in Perry County showed a total direct contribution of 413 jobs, $37.8 million in outputs, and a total impact of $49.6 million in output and 525 jobs—or 16.7 percent of all employment in the county.

The focus group brainstormed possible new agribusiness operations and expansion of existing services.

Areas considered for expansion or development included:

–local and regional fruits, vegetables, and ornamental horticulture, including hops—both dried and fresh—for breweries;

–large animal slaughter house;

–local white oak for local whiskey barrel and stave production;

–local craft distillery and local mineral water;

–Asian carp processing facility;

–annual county agricultural fair;

–nature-based and recreational tourism, and agritourism.

The group came together again in February of this year and heard a presentation from UT on the leaders’ suggestions and secondary data.

With a focus on “local and regional markets and target areas as they pertain to local agriculture or agribusiness,” the group was asked to rank by percentage the issues that matter most to local development. The results:

–tourism, agritourism development, 100%;

–four-lane highway, 75%;

–large animal processing facility, 50%;

–more public access to the Buffalo River, 50%;

–bakery, 25%;

–county agricultural fair 25%;

–growing other ag input providers, 25%.

–winery, 25%;

–wood containers and pallets,25%.

Based on these rankings, the group decided that the county should “pursue four possible avenues of further growth: development of tourism and agritourism sites; a USDA custom livestock, large animal slaughter facility; enhanced public access to the Buffalo River; and, further development of a four-lane highway.