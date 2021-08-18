PERRY COUNTY POPULATION JUMPED 5.7%

Perry County had the highest population growth percentage among its neighbors during the last decade, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released this past week.

In fact, not all counties bordering Perry experienced population increases.

As of April 1, 2020, Perry County’s citizenry numbered 8,366—a 5.7% increase from 2010 when the previous census was conducted. The population then was 7,915.

Bordering counties had the following populations, according to the 2020 census:

–Benton: 15,864, down 6.0% from 2010 when the population was 16,489;

–Decatur: 11,435, down 2.8% from 2010 (11,757);

–Hickman: 24,925, up 1% from ten years earlier(24,690);

–Humphreys: 18,990, up 2.4% from 2010(18,538);

–Lewis: 12,582, a bump of 3.5% from a decade ago(12,161);

–Wayne: 16,232, a decrease of 4.6% from 17,021 in 2010.

Tennessee experienced an 8.5% jump in population between censuses, increasing from 6,346,105 to 6,910,840.

Likewise, the U.S. population also increased substantially: from 308,745,538 to 331,449,281, an additional 7.5%.

Other data released by the Census Bureau about Perry County’s population:

–Persons under age five: 6.4%;

–Persons under age 18: 22.2%;

–Persons 65 years and older: 21.4%;

–Females: 49.7%.

Asked to identify themselves by ethnicity, Perry County respondents to the census were 93.7% white, 2.7% Hispanic, 2.4% African-American, 0.8% Native American, 0.8% Asian, and 2.2% said they were of two or more races.

More detailed data from the U.S. Census Bureau will be released in the coming months.