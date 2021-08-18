NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS – CITY OF LOBELVILLE, TN

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, in its

own behalf and for the use and benefit

of City of Lobelville, Tennessee,

Plaintiff,

CIVIL ACTION NO. 5309 DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS, as shown

on the 2019 Real Property Delinquent Tax Records of

City of Lobelville, Tennessee,

Defendants

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO:

Mildred I. Chandler, Map 45, Parcel 20.01

Clint J. Stoll etux Hannah M J, Map 29, Parcel 24.00

Patty Jo Turner, Map 19I/19JB, Parcel 15.00

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, you are hereby given notice that on or before thirty (30) days following September 8, 2021, the last publication of this notice, you are hereby required to answer the complaint by filing your answer in my office and serving a copy on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringer, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301. Otherwise, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, November 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County, at Linden, Tennessee,

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This 13th day of August, 2021

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR #6559, Attorney for Plaintiff

222 West Baltimore St., Suite B | Jackson, TN 38301 | (731) 421-1501

B 9/8