NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: DELINQUENT TAX PAYERS, PERRY COUNTY, TN

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, in its

own behalf and for the use and benefit

of Perry County, Tennessee,

Plaintiff,

CIVIL ACTION NO. 5308

DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS, as shown

on the 2019 Real Property Delinquent Tax Records of

Perry County, Tennessee,

Defendants

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO:

Cory Atwood, Map 110, Parcel 10.00

Cory T. Atwood, Map 110, Parcel 8.07

Karl Alex Bossicot, Map 122, Parcel 49.03

Gregory Oneil Burcham, Map 45, Parcel 23.14

Mildred I. Chandler, Map 45, Parcel 20.01

William Christopher Collins, Jacob Tyler and Skylar Ann, Map 26, Parcel 7.01

Edwin Lee Combs, etux Frances Joanne, Map 75L/75LC, Parcel 20.00

Bernice S. Creager, et al % Shirley Self, Map 37, Parcel 1.00

Diamond and Fonville % Mrs. W. T. Diamond, Map 75, Parcel 36.02

Robert V. Gafford, etux Carolyn, Map 45, 47.01

Imogene R. Haynes, Map 75M/75MA, Parcel 11.03

Kellie D. Helms, Map 81, Parcel 1.13

Steve A. Henson, Map 36, Parcel 49.09

Raymond C. Humphreys, Jr. Map 80, Parcel 7.00

Terry Lynn Jones etvir Eddie, % Maidlin Prince, Map 12, Parcel 1.07

Paul Kincaid, Map 2, Parcel 10.00

Charles Loyd, etux Beverly, Map 129, Parcel 5.21

Charles W. Loyd % Joseph Paul Crafton, Map 46, Parcel 12.02

Lorene Mathis etal, Map 96, Parcel 3.02

Lorene Mathis etal, Map 96, Parcel 9.01

David McCord, Map 26, Parcel 17.01

Robert Munson III & Joanne Geiser, Map 2, Parcel 62.00

Dennis Polk, Map 75E/75EA, Parcel 2.01

Cammie Qualls, Map 75E/75EA, Parcel 2.00

Robert A. Sharp Sr., Map 75L/75LE, Parcel 1.00

Toni Smith, Map 85, Parcel 14.00

John W. Wilson, Map 106, Parcel 33.09

Robert Winfree, Jr. & Shannon Shay, Map 10, Parcel 105.00

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, you are hereby given notice that on or before thirty (30) days following September 8, 2021, the last publication of this notice, you are hereby required to answer the complaint by filing your answer in my office and serving a copy on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringer, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301. Otherwise, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, November 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County, at Linden, Tennessee,

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This 13th day of August, 2021

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR #6559, Attorney for Plaintiff

222 West Baltimore St., Suite B | Jackson, TN 38301 | (731) 421-1501

B 9/8