LINDEN: BEST TASTING WATER IN TN AWARD

If you get your water from the Town of Linden utility district, you’re officially drinking the tastiest water in Tennessee.

The town’s water beat out samples from ten other regions at the Tennessee Association of Utility District (TAUB) annual contest last week.

And it doesn’t end there—a Town of Linden representative will travel to Washington DC next Spring to the national competition, with expenses paid by TAUB, where Linden’s water will be the Volunteer State’s entry.

The national contest is called the American Water Taste Test. TAUB will cover the cost of airfare, hotel, and meals for the Town.

Linden was the Region 7 winner in the state contest, besting water samples from Cold Springs, Knox County, Oliver Springs, McMinnville. Mt. Juliet, Spring Hill, Crockett County, Dickson, Chattanooga, and Tipton County.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward and Don Bates, Linden’s Director of Public Works, traveled to the awards ceremony and accepted the honor.