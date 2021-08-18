FRIENDS OF MOUSETAIL RECEIVES GRANT TO PLANT WILDFLOWER FIELDS

The Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park have received a grant from the Friends of Tennessee State Parks (FOTSP).

The $500 grant will be used to plant native wildflower fields, according to the FOTSP, which approves a variety of projects that will “enhance the visitor’s experience in a Tennessee state park or natural area.”

Only twelve Friends groups statewide earned $500 mini-grants; three other groups were awarded grants of $250 each.

Teresa Dugger, Vice-President of FOTSP stated, “The Friends of Tennessee State Parks is thrilled to provide grant funding despite COVID-19’s heavy toll on our ability to hold our annual conference in 2020 or to socialize and fund raise.

“We had $7,000 budgeted for the 2021 awards and were able to fully fund twelve grant requests at the maximum of $500 and partially fund three other requests.

“We were impressed by the number of applicants as well as the quality of the projects proposed. We appreciate all of our state parks’ all-volunteer Friends groups and the work they do.”