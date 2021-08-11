VVA TRIP TO WASHINGTON DC PLANNED

Thirty-four people have now committed to the VVA Chapter 1123-sponosored trip to Washington DC, September 27-October 2, but it’s not too late to sign up or to make a donation so someone else can go or the cost per person is reduced.

The goal is to have 41 to 50 travelers, but if the number is reduced to between 30 to 40, the cost per person will increase by approximately $100, with the same itinerary, according to organizer Delaine Hester.

Without any possible increase, rates are $1,470 (one person per room), $1,070 (two per room), $970 (three per room), and $870 (four per room).

Delaine said, “We will know the exact cost after we add all donations made for the trip and subtract those donations to help reduce the cost for everyone. With the donations I have now, the cost should be reduced by more than $100 per person. I am still trying to get more people to go and asking for more donations from businesses and individuals to reduce the cost per person even more.”

The trip is open to anyone who wishes to participate. A stand-by list will be used if any of those committed are unable to go. We will take a total of 50 people and will have a stand-by list if any of the 50 are unable to go. We will leave from Veterans Park on September 27th at 7:30am.

Tax deductible donations to the VVA Chapter 1123 will be accepted through tomorrow, Thursday, August 12.

The bus leaves Veterans Park on September 27 at 7:30 a.m., and includes five nights in nice hotels, five breakfasts and four dinners, baggage handling, a bus with restrooms, cost of the bus driver, a tour guide in DC, all gratuities except the driver and tour guide, and tram tickets at Arlington Cemetery.

The trip spends two and a half days in DC on guided tours to the Vietnam Wall and memorials of each war, as well as the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; museums for branches of service and other museums will be optional.

Overnight stays will be in Roanoke, Virginia on Monday, three nights in Venna, Virginia, at Marriot Courtyard Dunn Loring Hotel, and Friday at the historic General Morgan Inn in Greenville, with a pumpkin farm visit and BBQ dinner in Bull’s Gap. The bus returns to Linden on October 2.

If you are wish to go on the trip or make a donation to the VVA Chapter 1123 to help reduce the cost for everyone, contact Delaine Hester by email at cdc5046@hotmail.com or call 931-561-0640.