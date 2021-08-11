JOHN EDWIN TRULL, SR.

Mr. Trull, 76, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, August 6, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Danny King officiating. Burial was at Church House Hill Cemetery on Brush Creek. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Lelon Trull and Dessie Chandler Trull. He was a retired construction operator for TVA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Trull. Survivors include his wife, Robbie Trull; children John Trull, Jr. of Hohenwald, Leigh Ellen Rosson of Parsons, Brent (Jennifer) Jones of Linden, and Brittany Jones of Lobelville; grandchildren, Alexia Trull, Dallas Trull, Isabella Trull, Titan Trull, Gage Rosson, Palmer Jones, Jenner Bunch, and Andrea Bates; great granddaughter, Ella Trull; a sister, Darlene Staggs of Linden; a brother, Larry (Jackie) Trull of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.