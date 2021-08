DONNIE RAY ELLISON

Mr. Ellison, 53, died Tuesday, july 20, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. He was the son of Albert Ellison, who survives, and the late Martha Ellison. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Ellison. Survivors include his children, Kaleb Ellison, Paige Ellison Hamlet, and Lindsay Ellison Clemons; a grandson, Odin Clemons; a brother, David (Carol) Ellison; and a sister, Barbara Ellison (Mark) Kirkelie. No service was held.