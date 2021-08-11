$10,000 REWARD: ZADAKAUS MISSING PERSON CASE

Authorities are hoping that a reward incentive might lead to information on a missing person case.

Sheriff Nick Weems announced this week that $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or information on the whereabouts of Roseanna Zadakaus, 77, who has been missing since March 31, 2021, after last being seen at her Cypress Creek Road residence.

Some evidence collected at the woman’s home suggests forced entry and possible foul play, but so far leads have not proven fruitful in determining what happened.

High flood waters near the residence led investigators to believe Zadakaus might have drowned accidentally, but weeks of searching a wide area—from Cypress Creek to Lady’s Bluff, in back water and the main channel of the Tennessee River—provided no answers.

Zadakaus was last seen by her garbage man that Wednesday afternoon at around 1:00. He told authorities that she was wearing a rain jacket and rubber boots. Those clothing items were found inside the home, and her empty garbage can had been retrieved. Her vehicles were still parked at the residence.

Neighbors who had not seen Zadakaus for a few days began calling her, but were unable to reach her by phone. A neighbor who went to the home to check on her found the screen door on the porch unlocked, and when he knocked on her front door, it opened on its own.

In the search, underwater and overhead drones were employed, divers volunteered their time, bloodhound and cadaver dogs were put to work, the THP helicopter flew the area several times, and sonar technology was even utilized.

Areas unreachable by boat or a typical vehicle were accessed by a Perry County Rescue Squad amphibious unit.

Sheriff Weems asked that anyone with any information to please call his office at 931-589-8803.