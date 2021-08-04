RUSSELL PATTERSON ASHTON

Mr. Ashton, 72, of Lobelville, died Monday, July 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, August 7, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Lobelville First United Methodist Church. Military honors will be presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America Perry County Chapter 1123. He donated his body to science at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was the son of the late Alf Taylor Ashton, Sr. and Bernice Bates Ashton. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He had worked several jobs through the years, including being a member of the Teamsters Union and Pipefitters Union, and an over-the-road truck driver. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Ashton O’Bryan, and brothers, John Will Ashton and Alf T. Ashton, Jr. Survivors include his sister, Flora Joy Ashton McElwaney of Fayetteville, Georgia,; a brother Roy Edward Ashton of Southhaven, Mississippi; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.