PERRY COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETING

The Perry County Beer Board will hold a meeting on August 12, 2021 at 5pm in the lobby of the Perry County Courthouse. The meeting is being held to discuss 2 different Beer Permit Applications.

EJ’s located at 6706 Cedar Creek Road, Linden, TN, submitted by Pattie Elaine Jackson for Off Premises Only Beer Permit

MVG Holdings LLC/Buffalo River Resort located at 3520 Hwy. 13 North, Lobelville, TN, submitted by Christopher Trull for on and off Premises Beer Permit.

The public is invited to attend.

Glenda Leegan, Perry County Clerk

