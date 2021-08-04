NATIONAL HEALTH CARE WEEK

National Health Center Week 2021 will be celebrated across the nation this year from August 8-14.

Elected officials will join communities across the country in elevating the work Community Health Centers (CHCs) have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep communities healthy and safe.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CHCs have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality healthcare, during and beyond the pandemic.

CHCs save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases.

Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status.

As unemployment rises and more Americans lose their employee-sponsored health care, Community Health Centers will be the key to keeping America healthy.

CHCs provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic.

Perry County Medical Center, Inc., a Community Health Center, provides comprehensive primary health care including on-site lab and x-ray, behavioral (mental) health, care management, referral coordination, vaccines, assistance with Market Place insurance enrollment including TennCare and access to basic dental services.

CHCs are not just healers but are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment.

CHCs are a critical piece of the health care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health, and business organizations to improve health outcome for people who are medically vulnerable.

CHCs have pivoted to serving the communities through telehealth visits with phone and video, COVID-19 testing, and administering the COVID-19 vaccine while ensuring patients can access basic necessities like food and housing resources.

Show your support during National Health Center Week by recognizing the CHC in your community. They will be there when you need them.

Perry County Medical Center, Inc. accepts new patients, walk-ins, and same day appointments.

For more information, call 931-589-2104, visit the website at 3riverscommunityhealth.com , or follow on Facebook.