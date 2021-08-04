MARGIE COTHAM GRAHAM RHODES

Mrs. Rhodes, 89, of Trenton, formerly of Linden, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, July 30, 2021, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Graham Bates officiating. Burial was at Broadway Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Ed and Lela Cotham. She was a member of Linden Church of Christ and was retired from Johnson Controls. She had previously worked at Linden Garment Factory, as secretary at Perry County High School, and at Linden Elementary as a teacher’s aide. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, JW Rhodes; a son, Jeffrey Graham; and a brother, Danny Cotham. Survivors include her children, Connie (Wayne) Bates of Trenton, and Jacky (Carol) Graham of Linden; daughter-in-law, Becky Graham Travis of Linden; stepchildren, Roger Rhodes of Linden, and Susan Rhodes-Alexander of Nashville; grandchildren, Chris N. (Janet) Graham of Lakeland, Chris M. Graham of Linden, Ginny (Noel) Bendure of Thompson’s Station, Janna (Erick) Rios of Hixson, Graham (Jessica) Bates of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brandi (Matt Bledsoe) Graham of Linden, and Mandi (Jonathan) Hickerson of Linden; great grandchildren, Andi Graham, Kinslee and Tegan Bendure, Ericka, Kyla, and Alex Rios, Josiah, Abigail, and Destiny Bates, Chole and Bently Bledsoe, and Caroline Hickerson; longtime school friends, Nola Mae Moore and Ollie Mae Moore; Louie, her Bichon, Louie; and a host of other loving family members and friends.