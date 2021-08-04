BUFFALO RIVER RAMPAGE IS THIS WEEKEND

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with FirstBank, the Buffalo River Resort, and other community sponsors, is pleased to announce that the Buffalo River Rampage is back for 2021 and better than ever, this Saturday, August 7.

While this is only the third year for the Rampage in its current form, the homemade raft race has its roots in the beloved Buffalo River Rampage of the 1990s. Like the Rampage of old, your homemade raft must have an inner tube flotation.

The $65 entry fee is due the day of the event, and the Chamber has extended signups to that day. Prize money includes $600 to the champion, $300 for runner-up, and $100 to most creative—so have fun with your design. The race begins at 9:00 a.m.

In addition to the five-mile raft race, there will be an eight-mile kayak race. The $25 entry fee gets you a chance at the top $250 prize each for both men’s and women’s champions, and $100 each to the men’s and women’s runners-up. Kayaks will enter the course at 11:30 a.m.

The cornhole tournament will begin at 1:00 p.m., and will be a winner-take-all pot with a $25 entry fee per two-person team.

The duck race will begin after the homemade raft race, immediately preceding the kayak race. Reserve your rubber duck for only $5. Prizes of $100, $75, and $50 for first, second, and third place ducks will be awarded. Duck tickets will be available the day of the event, or can be purchased at The Frame Shop or Perry County Chamber of Commerce any day this week.

The Chamber invites you to come experience the Buffalo River Rampage for yourself. Events kick off at 9:00 a.m. at Buffalo River Resort, 3520 Highway 13 North, Lobelville. Signs will direct you to parking and event spot.

In addition to the listed events, the Resort will be doing giveaways and drawings, and the Perry County middle and high school football programs will be operating concessions, featuring Smoke N Willies barbecue.

In addition to FirstBank and Buffalo River Resort, the Chamber would like to thank Bank of Perry County, King Tire and Auto, The Frame Shop, The Video Corner Cafe, 101.3 WOPC, and Buffalo River Review for their sponsorship and support.

If you have any questions leading up to the event, contact Chamber Director Allyson Dickey at 931-306-4546, or email allyson@theperrychamber.com.