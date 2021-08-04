BOARD OF EDUCATION TO MEET By Editor | August 4, 2021 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, August 9, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at the board office in Linden, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PERRY COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETING August 4, 2021 | No Comments » COUNCIL ON AGING TO MEET August 4, 2021 | No Comments » COUNCIL ON AGING MEETING August 4, 2021 | No Comments » LOBELVILLE BEER BOARD MEETING July 28, 2021 | No Comments » LOBELVILLE CITY MEETING July 28, 2021 | No Comments »