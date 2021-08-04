BILLY LEON ICENOGLE

Mr. Icenogle, 79, of Linden, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 31, 2021, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bob Cook officiating. Burial was at Bunch Cemetery on Cedar Creek. He was born in Datto, Arkansas, the son of the late Melvin Glendal Icenogle and Ruth Mae Shaver Icenogle. He was retired from Fisher & Company TEAMLINDEN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gabriel Kiss, and a brother, Glendal Icenogle. Survivors include his wife, Linda Icenogle; sons, Ricky (Patti) Icenogle of New York, New York, Randy (Hedi) Icenogle of Jacksonville, Florida, Matthew (Renee) Youngless of Deltona, Florida, and Rob (Crystal) Icenogle of Cordova; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a sister, Diane Woodward of Deland, Florida; a brother, Melvin Frank Icenogle of Deland; and a host of other loving family members and friends.