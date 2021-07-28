TAX HOLIDAYS BEGIN THIS FRIDAY, JULY 30

Get ready to save during the three sales tax holidays in 2021.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved two new one-time holidays for this year, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place annually.

During these holiday periods, Tennesseans can save nearly ten percent on qualifying items.

“We are proud to return money to hardworking Tennesseans,” Governor Bill Lee said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings.”

The details of the sales tax holidays are:

–Clothing, school supplies, and computers: this Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1, 2021. During this weekend holiday, clothing priced under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1,500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included.

–Food, food ingredients, and prepared food: this Friday, July 30 through next Thursday, August 5, 2021. During this week-long holiday, food, food ingredients, and prepared food are exempt from sales tax. This includes qualified sales of food and prepared food at grocery stores, restaurants, and food trucks. Takeout food is included in the holiday; however, alcoholic beverages are not included.

–Gun safes and safety equipment: July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. During this holiday, which lasts an entire fiscal year, gun safes and specified gun safety devices sold at retail are exempt from sales tax.

Learn more information about the three sales tax holidays by visiting www.tntaxholiday.com . You can also email revenue.support@tn.gov or call 615-253-0600 with any questions.