PERRY: HIGHEST JOBLESS RATE IN TN

According to the latest state statistics, Perry County had the highest rate of unemployment in Tennessee during June—and was the only county in the state with double-digit joblessness.

June marked the second straight month that Perry County has suffered the worst jobless rate in the state.

Perry County rate spiked 5.9 percentage points to 13% in the sixth month of the calendar year, almost five percentage points higher than Lauderdale and Grundy counties with the second highest jobless rates at 8.1%.

Neighboring Decatur County was also in the top ten at 7.6%.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development office report stated that each June, Tennessee counties experience an increase in unemployment as schools close for summer break and lay off workers.

Recent college graduates entering the workforce for the first time also impact the data each year.

Once again this June, data from the TDLWD showed jobless rates increased in each of the state’s 95 counties.

In June, unemployment rates were less than 5% in nineteen Tennessee counties.

Seventy-five counties had rates 5% or greater, but less than 10%.

Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.4%, the county’s June rate increased 0.7 of a percentage point from the previous month.

For more on the jobless picture, see the chart on page two.