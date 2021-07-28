ONITA JANE CARLTON

Mrs. Carlton, 80, of Nashville, formerly of Linden, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Summit Medical Center. A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Mark Caruth officiating. Burial was at Pineview-Pace Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Arbin McKnight and Lillie Parrish McKnight. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Carlton; sons, Terry Lynn Carlton and Timothy Wayne Carlton; great grandchildren, Alexis Hanes and Leo Ryan Carlton; a sister, Letha Hicks; and a brother, Amos McKnight. Survivors include her children, Carthelle (Vickie) Carlton of Mt. Juliet, Dwight (Mitzie) Carlton of Lebanon, Betty (Greg) Fuller of White House, Patsy Kilmon of Portland, and Scot (Kristy) Carlton of Bellevue; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Hinson and Mary Love, both of Linden, and Leta Cates and Margaret Ivy, both of Parsons; a brother, Ellis McKnight of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.