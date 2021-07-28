MAYOR CARROLL: ALL COUNTY FNDS ARE ‘HEALTHY’

The Perry County Commission met in a brief regular session on Monday, July 19, 2021, and handled mostly routine business.

The Commission approved the reappointment of Ginger Cagle and Terri Heath to the Perry County Library Board, and Rita Baker and Becky Hendrix to the Buffalo River Regional Library Board.

Commissioners also approved continuation of a contract with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services that set rates for court referrals, as needed.

County Mayor John Carroll said the county did not use the services in the past year, but the contract guaranteed that services would be provided at a lower rate if needed.

The motion was okayed by roll call vote, 10-0, with Lynn Trull, Jonathan Hickerson, Jeff Graves, David Trull, Rodger Barber, Zach Dill, JB Trull, Brad Burgess, Blake Skelton, and Mary Ann Qualls voting aye; Johnny Ward and Ben Carroll were absent.

Also approved: a request from Sheriff Nick Weems to declare seven vehicles as surplus so they could be sold at govdeals.com. The vehicle include a 2003 Chevy Tahoe, 2003 Dodge Astro van, 2004 Dodge Caravan, two 2007 Chevy Silverados, and 2008 and 2010 Dodge Chargers.

Commissioners approved unanimously the appointment of Lynn Trull to the ambulance committee,effective July 1.

On the recommendation of Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick, the Commission approved removing……

