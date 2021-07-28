LOBELVILLE CITY MEETING By Editor | July 28, 2021 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LOBELVILLE BEER BOARD MEETING July 28, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-FRAZIER July 21, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE July 21, 2021 | No Comments » BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING July 21, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MATHIS July 14, 2021 | No Comments »