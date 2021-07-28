LAWRENCE MURDER: WHAT EVIDENCE REVEALS ABOUT TBI’S ‘PRIME SUSPECT’

RANDY MACKIN

REVIEW Editor

If the May 1, 1984 election—just five days after the murder of Robbie Lawrence—was any indication, the voting public had made up its mind about a suspect.

Despite being the only living candidate on the ballot, Anthony Haston lost in a landslide defeat to write-in candidate Lannie Dedrick, then principal at PCHS.

Haston, a former teacher and principal, garnered only 275 votes to Dedrick’s 1,353, and that was before cell phones, texting, and social media. The internet was only a few months old.

Dedrick carried twelve of the county’s thirteen precincts in that balloting. Haston won by a narrow margin at Lobelville City Hall, 102-94.

The contents of the investigation case file show that Haston was also the suspect of choice by those in charge of trying to ascertain what happened.

But, the evidence may suggest otherwise.

In fact, a former Perry County Sheriff’s office investigator who read the file said it “did a good job proving Haston didn’t do it.”

It’s important to note here, early in this story, that through a family member the Review reached out to Anthony Haston with an interview request, but as of press time on Monday, had received no response.

While investigators followed leads and systematically eliminated persons of interest, the focus—again and again in the case file—returned to Haston.

And rightly so.

In numerous reports, Special Agent Jerry Tenry (now retired) named Haston the “prime suspect,” and in one 1985 filing listed nineteen reasons why.

Among those reasons, according to SA Tenry: the time Haston said …………….

