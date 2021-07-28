JEFFREY LEON McCALL

Mr. McCall, 53, of Linden, died Monday July 19, 2021, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, July 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Duane Ritter officiating. Burial was at Densons Landing Cemetery. He was born in Parsons, the son of the late Harry Leon McCall and Ethel Loraine Tinin McCall. He worked as a forklift driver at Bates, LLC for about twenty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Coble. Survivors include sisters, Brenda (Roy) Cosby of Lexington and Margie (Danny) Rosson of Linden; nephews, Timmy Coble, Marvin Talley, Brent Rosson, and Nathan Rosson; eleven great nieces and nephews; three great, great nieces; and a host of other loving family members and friends.