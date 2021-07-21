NOTICE

PURSUANT TO TENNESSEE CODE ANNOTATED SECTION 66-31-105 (2)(g), number 2,20,L-3 in the self service storage facility known as S&L storage will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. on July 31, 2021 at S&L storage, 235 South Main, Lobelville, TN to satisfy an owner’s lien on such contents, claimed by the business known as S&L storage. Said self storage facility is located at the address set forth herein where the sale will take place. DATED this 8th day of July, 2021.

