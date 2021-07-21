MICHAEL ANTOINE JONES

Mr. Jones, 42, of Linden, died unexpectedly at his residence. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rick Cottrell officiating. He was the son of Steve Johnson, who survives, and the late Royce Jones. He attended Linden Church of God and Roberts Chapel AME Church. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Sondra Smith; uncles, Jackie Jones, Jerry (Bobbylea) Jones, and William (Rita) Jones; and grandparents on both sides of his family. In addition to his father, survivors include his wife, Sonya Smith Jones; children, Azia Jones, Deon (Bridget) Richardson, Alayna Richardson, and Marcus Smith; grandchildren, Trae, Xavier, and Reya Richardson; brothers, Desi Jones, Joshua (Ken) Jones, and Jon Jones, sisters, Clarissa Jones and Sheimeke Johnson; aunts, Lenora “Nanny” Jones and Mildred Johnson; uncles, Luther (Agnes) Jones and Jimmy (Rocena) Johnson, nieces and nephews, Tucker Jones, Iyesha Sparkman, Jaylon Jones, Olivia Jones, Aubrey Johnson, Jacari Jones, and JaCobi Jones; best friends, Tim Barber, Lamont Vaughn, Josh Morris, Jeff Marrs, Derek Feustal, and Brandon Dicus; and a host of other loving family members and friends.