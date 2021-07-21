LAWRENCE MURDER: WHAT INVESTIGATION REVEALS ABOUT THE SCENE & THE KILLER

RANDY MACKIN

Editor

The investigation into the April 26, 1984 murder of Robbie Lawrence provides interesting details about the crime and the perpetrator.

As reported last week, Sheriff Nick Weems has enlisted the TBI in a new effort to solve the crime using the latest technology that matches DNA evidence through genealogy records, with the comparisons being conducted at an out-of-state university.

The TBI came to Perry County a couple of weeks ago and shot a video that will be featured on the TBI website’s Cold Case page and Youtube. As of Monday at press time the video was not yet available for viewing.

But while the DNA is being compared—and the video reaches out to the public with a plea for more information—here are some facts of the case, a portion that were known by the public at the time of the homIcide, and a number of which revealed by the investigation and witness statements.

Lawrence, a teacher at Linden Elementary, was a candidate for Superintendent of Schools in an election to be held just five days after his death.

His opponent was former teacher and principal Anthony Haston.

Following Lawrence’s death, a successful write-in campaign resulted in the election of PCHS Principal Lannie Dedrick by a landslide. Dedrick received 1,353 votes to Haston’s 275.

When Lawrence, who was 36 at the time, entered through the back door of his home that evening around 9:00 p.m., he was shot once in the chest as he walked down the hallway toward his bedroom.

