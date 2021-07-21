BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING By Editor | July 21, 2021 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will hold a policy meeting on Thursday, July 22, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at the Board office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS-FRAZIER July 21, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE July 21, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MATHIS July 14, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS July 7, 2021 | No Comments »