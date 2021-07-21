BILLY W. TOWNSEND

Former Judge Billy W. Townsend, 78, of Hohenwald, died suddenly at his residence on Wednesday July 14, 2021. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel, Hohenwald, with Thomas Vann officiating. Burial was at Oak Grove Cemetery. He was born in Decatur County, the son of the late Wayne and Virginia Townsend. He held the seat of Lewis County Juvenile And General Sessions Judge for thirty-two years, and also served on the board of directors of Buffalo Valley and the Senior Citizen Center. He was an Eagle Scout and assistant Boy Scout Scoutmaster for several years. He was also a member and past president of the Lewis County Jaycees and Hohenwald Lions Club and Fred E. Lomax American Legion Post 127. Judge Townsend graduated from the University of Tennessee Law School in Knoxville, and practiced law for over fifty years, first with Edwin Townsend, Sr. in Parsons, and later opening his practice with Edwin Humphreys Townsend and Doyle. He was a veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard. Survivors include his wife of thirty-four years, Phyllis Townsend; two daughters, Becky (Rob) Rawdon and Skipper Townsend, both of Hohenwald; three step-daughter, Lisa (Ronnie) McGehee and Cindy Glover of Star City, Arkansas, and Sherri Brooks of Hohenwald; one brother, Larry (Wanda) Townsend of Parsons; one sister, Sherry (Tom) Leitch of Parsons; his mother-in-law, Mildred Stevens of Parsons; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.