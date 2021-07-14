NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MATHIS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As Required by TCA §30-2-306

Case Number: PB3-398

In the Matter of the Estate of LOTTIE MATHIS, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of July, 2021, letters of administration in respect to the Estate of LOTTIE MATHIS, who died October 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 7th day of July, 2021.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

Matthew West, Executor, Administrator, Personal Representative

Matt Jarboe, Attorney

Estate of LOTTIE WEST

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Pd 7/21