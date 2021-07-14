LAWRENCE MURDER: LATEST TECHNOLOGY BEING EMPLOYED TO SOLVE 37-YEAR OLD COLD CASE

RANDY MACKIN

REVIEW Editor

Thirty-seven years ago—and months before his thirty-seventh birthday—local educator and Superintendent of Schools candidate Robbie Lawrence was murdered in his Linden home.

Authorities questioned more than a hundred people, followed up on leads, and administered polygraphs to dozens of individuals, but no arrests were ever made, and no suspects were ever publicly identified.

That outcome may soon change thanks to efforts by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the agency that was in charge of the original investigation and closed the case years ago.

The TBI has received a grant allowing it to cross-reference DNA evidence and genealogy information to identify potential suspects in cold cases.

In fact, the TBI has been taking a new approach to cold case files in the past couple of years, using brief videos on their website, and available through Youtube, to offer the public a quick summary of the facts in an unsolved case, and urge viewers to contact the bureau with information.

The TBI currently has twenty-one cold case videos available for viewing. The Lawrence case, when posted, will be the oldest cold case featured.

The videos ask the public to share information by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND or online at tipstotbi@tn.gov.

This renewed focus on the Lawrence case began a few weeks ago when Sheriff Nick Weems reached out to fellow Perry Countian…………….

…………….FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTOS, PLEASE READ 7.14.21 ISSUE…..