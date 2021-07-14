JOSEPH “JOE” CARMON BELL, JR.

Mr. Bell, 71, of Hohenwald, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 3, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, Hohenwald, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Warren Cemetery, Linden. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late Joseph Carmon Bell, Sr. & Tommye (Warren) Bell. He grew up on Brush Creek in Perry County. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Lions Club of Perry County, Jaycees, and many other organizations during his lifetime. He was employed as collection manager for the Bank of Perry County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Becky Carroll, and his sisters, Minnie Lee Marlin, Nita Hensley, Joy Savage, and Wanda Tucker. Survivors include a daughter, Melissa (Stephanie) Bell of Hohenwald; a stepdaughter, Denice Woodie of Hohenwald; stepson, Greg Goodwin of West Palm Beach, Florida; a brother, Jimmy (Kathy) Bell of Linden; grandchildren, Christopher (Macy) Lomax, Corey (Christy) Carroll, Constance (Chad) Clayton, Alexis Beibers, and Tylan Woodie, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.