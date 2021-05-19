WILLIAM SAMUEL “BILL” DePRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 96, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Dogwood in New Albany, Mississippi. A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at United Funeral Service. Burial was at Glenfield Memorial Park. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Samuel Rudolph DePriest and Mattie Lucille Hughes DePriest. He was a World War II veteran of the U. S. Navy. He retired from Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company after thirty-nine years, and was a member of the New Albany Church of Christ, where he had served as Elder. Survivors include his wife of almost seventy-two years, Helen DePriest; a son, Steve DePriest; a daughter, Pat (Ray) Kennedy; three grandchildren, Claire DePriest, Kate (Hal) Teasler, and Parker (Laura) DePriest; five great grandchildren, Libby DePriest, Sam DePriest, Leah DePriest, Max Teasler, and Ivy Teasler. Condolences may be made at unitedfuneralservice.com.